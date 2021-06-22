The United States has reached encouraging milestones in terms of viral mortality and vaccinations.

For the first time since the crisis in March 2020, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the United States has dropped below 300 per day.

And on Monday, the vaccination campaign reached another positive milestone, with 150 million Americans fully immunized.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus was the third biggest cause of death in the United States in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer (CDC). However, as the outbreak loosens its grip, it has dropped to the bottom of the list of the deadliest murderers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more Americans die every day from accidents, chronic lower respiratory diseases, strokes, or Alzheimer’s disease than from Covid-19.

The death toll in the United States is over 600,000, while the global death toll is close to 3.9 million, though both statistics are likely to be far higher.

According to the CDC, 45 percent of the US population has been fully vaccinated. Over 53% of Americans have got at least one vaccination dosage. However, to the dismay of public health officials, demand for vaccinations in the United States has decreased.

The declining rates of infections and mortality, according to Dr. Ana Diez Roux, dean of Drexel University’s school of public health, are cause for jubilation. However, she warned that due to poor vaccination rates in some areas, such as Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming, and Idaho, the virus still has a chance to spread and evolve.

“So far, it appears that the vaccinations we have are effective against the circulating variants,” said Dr. Diez Roux. “However, the longer the virus jumps from person to person, the more time it has to produce varieties, some of which could be more dangerous.”

On average, around 11,400 new lawsuits are filed each day, down from more than a quarter-million in early January. According to Johns Hopkins University, average daily deaths have dropped to around 293, down from over 3,400 in mid-January.

