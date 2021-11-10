The United States has issued a Terrorism Advisory due to an increased threat across the country.

In the midst of a “heightened danger environment” across the United States, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has issued a terror advisory.

“As we approach multiple religious holidays and accompanying mass gatherings that have served as possible targets for acts of violence in the past, the United States continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment,” the advisory added.

Domestic violent extremists (DVEs), particularly racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists, will continue to represent a substantial threat to our homeland for the rest of 2021 and into 2022, according to the advisory.

The DHS, on the other hand, stated that it is not aware of any imminent or credible threat to a specific place in the United States, according to the advisory.