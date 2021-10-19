The United States has instructed Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine and to cease cyber attacks against the United States and its allies.

Despite Russia’s assault within Ukraine, the US has affirmed the country’s sovereignty.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday that the US and its allies support Ukraine’s authority in the future of their foreign policy.

Because Russia’s takeover of Crimea in Ukraine threatens the country’s territorial integrity, Zelenskyy has stated that the US is Ukraine’s “primary partner in security and defense.”

Austin has chastised Russia for allowing the Ukrainians to take control of the peninsula and for supporting separatists in East Ukraine.

“As a result, we once again call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea, to end the war in eastern Ukraine, to end its destabilizing activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine’s borders, and to halt its persistent cyberattacks and other malign activities against the United States and our allies and partners,” Austin said at a press conference in Kyiv with Zelensky.

Relations between Russia and the United States have reached a post-Cold War low. In an effort to show solidarity in military reforms, the US has continued to step up and work with Russia’s neighbors, such as Ukraine.

“We will continue to do everything we can to assist Ukraine in developing self-defense capabilities,” Austin added.

Tensions heightened earlier this year as Russia expanded troop numbers near its Ukrainian borders, notably in Crimea, causing international worry.

Following the overthrow of Ukraine’s pro-Russian president in 2014, Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Moscow has also backed a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, which started weeks after the annexation of Crimea and has claimed the lives of over 14,000 people.

Ukraine’s drive for potential NATO membership has been branded by the Kremlin as a red line and a huge security danger.

Austin emphasized that “no third party has a veto over NATO’s membership decisions” after his talks in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Austin emphasized that "no third party has a veto over NATO's membership decisions" after his talks in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"As you heard me say earlier, Ukraine has the right to select its own future foreign policy, and we expect them to be able to do so without interference from the outside," he stated. "Once again, we continue to collaborate with our partner to ensure that all of the necessary elements are in place."