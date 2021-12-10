The United States has imposed sanctions on China, Myanmar, and North Korea for surveillance and human rights violations.

In response to government surveillance and human rights violations, the US has placed fresh financial sanctions and other limitations on a number of people and businesses in China, Myanmar, North Korea, and Bangladesh.

The Treasury Department announced the additional sanctions on International Human Rights Day, with the goal of erecting hurdles in the global financial system for the people and entities targeted.

“On International Human Rights Day, Treasury is using its tools to uncover and hold responsible perpetrators of significant human rights abuses,” stated Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.

The penalties barred Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz, two Chinese government officials linked to the repression and forced assimilation of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang, from visiting the United States. Tuniya is the current chairman of the campaign, which has seen over 1 million people imprisoned, forced to work, and forced to live in deplorable conditions.

The sanctions also apply to a number of businesses and officials in North Korea and Russia. Those targeted were involved in the use of North Korean labourers abroad to produce hard money under often brutal conditions.

The United States also declared this week that it would stage a diplomatic protest at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in protest of the country’s alleged human rights violations. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, confirmed the boycott on Monday.

“In the face of the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] appalling human rights abuses and crimes in Xinjiang, US diplomatic or official representation would approach these Games as business as usual,” she stated. “We’re not going to be able to do it.” Treasury has placed investment limits on SenseTime Group Ltd., a Chinese company that is involved in the development of face recognition technologies that can establish a person’s ethnicity and has been utilized in the surveillance campaign targeting Uyghurs and other largely Muslim minorities.

This latest round of sanctions also targets Bangladeshi officials involved with the country’s anti-drug Rapid Action Battalion, a task force founded in 2004 that has been linked to over 600 disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings, with evidence indicating that they have targeted opposition party members, journalists, and human rights activists. This is a condensed version of the information.