The United States has been unable to contact a third of the migrant children who have been released due to fears that they will be forced into labor.

During the first five months of 2021, around one-third of the US government’s phone calls to freed migrant children or their sponsors went unanswered, prompting suspicions that the children may have been pushed into labor.

According to data obtained by Axios from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), 4,890 out of 14,600 calls made to migrant children and their sponsors in the first five months of 2021 were unsuccessful. The children had all arrived in the nation alone and were freed from HHS facilities before being placed with sponsors.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and other federal organizations were examining whether freed migrant teenagers were being compelled to labor, according to Bloomberg Law in mid-August. “Dozens of unaccompanied youngsters all being released to the same sponsor and subsequently exploited for labor in poultry processing or similar businesses without access to education,” DOJ Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Director Hilary Axam allegedly informed colleagues in an email.

It’s unclear whether any of the 4,890 migrant children with whom HHS lost contact were handed over to the sponsor mentioned in the Bloomberg story. Child trafficking for forced labor is usually thought to be uncommon in the United States, while others have speculated that the problem may be more widespread. Authorities learned in 2014 that eight migrant teenagers who had been freed by the government had been forced to labor on an Ohio egg farm in deplorable conditions.

According to the group in charge of making the calls, HHS’ Administration for Children and Families, the “safety and well-being follow-up” calls are made 30 days after migrant children are discharged from HHS facilities (ACF). The purpose of the calls is to see if the youngster is still living with the sponsor, enrolled in or attending school, aware of forthcoming court dates, and safe.

During the first half of the year, as the number of unaccompanied migrant children crossing the border climbed, so did the number of follow-up calls, both successful and unsuccessful. According to Axios’ analysis of ACF data, the month with the largest rate of unsuccessful calls was May, with 37 percent of all follow-up calls failing to make contact.

