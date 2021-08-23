The United States evacuates 10,400 Afghans in less than 24 hours, exceeding projections for the first time.

According to the Associated Press, a White House official revealed that 28 US military flights evacuated 10,400 Afghans escaping Taliban rule in a 24-hour period ending early Monday morning, far and away the most airlifted out of Afghanistan in a single day.

The Taliban have hinted that the evacuation could be halted before the August 31 deadline. The US military reached its aim of flying out 5,000 to 9,000 individuals per day for the first time on Monday, an effort that had been hindered by Taliban fighters and terrified masses blocking airport access.

The number of persons evacuated on Monday was more than double the 3,900 announced by the military the day before.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that prolonging the evacuation beyond August 31, the deadline he set for completing the troop departure and formally ending the United States’ 19-year combat mission in Afghanistan, was not out of the question.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, intends to persuade Biden for an extension so that as many Westerners and Afghan supporters as possible can leave. On Tuesday, Biden will meet with the US’s G-7 allies in a virtual summit on Afghanistan.

In an interview with Sky News, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen warned that August 31 is a “red line” that the US must not cross, and that prolonging the American presence would “provoke a reaction.”

Since the Taliban took control of the capital on August 15, completing a surprise takeover of the US-backed Afghan government and military, the US has been coordinating the evacuation with the Taliban, who have agreed not to strike under a 2020 pullout agreement with the Trump administration.

The Taliban may insist on shutting down airlifts out of Kabul airport in just over a week, according to Monday’s warning. Ending the evacuation then, lawmakers, refugee groups, veterans’ organizations, and US allies have warned, may leave many Afghans and foreigners stranded.

Biden defended his choice to end the war in remarks at the White House on Sunday, one week after the Taliban clinched their victory by conquering Kabul. He claimed that getting all Americans out of the country would have been tough in the best of circumstances at any other time.

