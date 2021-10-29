The United States’ economic growth rate has dropped to 2%, well below expectations.

Economic growth in the United States is expected to have slowed to 2% in the third quarter, the slowest rate since the outbreak began. According to initial estimates, the GDP grew by at least 2.7 percent in the third quarter.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the Commerce Department revealed new numbers on Thursday that indicate how the economy has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftershocks. Despite the influx of stimulus money from Congress, which contributed to a robust second quarter of growth, the economic recovery still has a long way to go.

Consumption and investment were harmed by long-term factors such as supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages, and rising inflation. Another component that lingered in the background, extending the pandemic and the return to normalcy in daily life, is the Delta variation.

The BEA discovered that a drop in fixed home investment, federal government spending on non-defense investments, and the cessation of the Paycheck Protection Program’s loan applications all slowed growth.

Another issue was the widening trade deficit, which has been exacerbated by the slow recovery of US exports. The trade deficit increased by 9.2 percent, or $96.3 billion, on Wednesday, owing to a dip in exports and a 0.5 percent increase in imports.

Consumer expenditure increased by 1.6 percent, according to the BEA, but spending on food and durable items was lower than in the previous quarter. Inflation was having a toll on these products, according to data issued earlier in October, as seen by a drop in capital goods orders and a Consumer Price Index report that indicated a price increase for key necessities like food.

Because they arrive a day before the latest statistics for the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index is announced on Friday, some of the explanations driving the slowdown in GDP growth take on increased significance. The PCE statistics will also be released ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to determine how the central bank will act to slow inflation. The PCE is widely regarded as the Fed’s favored method of evaluating inflation.

The services sector’s strength, state and local government spending, and an increase in nonresidential fixed investment all contributed to growth this quarter. Previous surveys have credited the service industry’s strength as a contributor to growth, and this trend is expected to continue in the future.