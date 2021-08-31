The United States denies that military dogs were left in cages at Kabul Airport.

On Tuesday, a representative for the US Department of Defense refuted online claims that the US military had abandoned contract working dogs in Afghanistan.

“The US priority mission was to evacuate U.S. residents, SIV [Special Immigrant Visa applicants], and vulnerable Afghans,” the spokesperson said in an email to This website. “However, the US military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the alleged ‘military worker dogs,’ to correct erroneous reports.”

Some news sites reported that military dogs were left behind during the retreat from Kabul, prompting the remark. Following these findings, the animal rights organization American Humane issued a statement condemning the US government.

“I am heartbroken by rumors that the United States government is withdrawing from Kabul, leaving heroic U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and slaughtered at the hands of our adversaries,” American Humane President and CEO Robin Ganzert said in a statement on the organization’s website.

The reports are incorrect, according to the Defense Department, and the photographs being circulated online are of dogs not utilized by US armed troops.

“The photos circulating online were of animals cared for by the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not canines cared for by the US military,” a spokeswoman for the department informed This website. “Despite an ongoing challenging and dangerous retrograde mission, US personnel went to tremendous measures to support the Kabul Small Animal Rescue in any way they could.”

“Our military working dogs were safely evacuated,” a Pentagon spokeswoman told People in a statement.

On Tuesday, an American Humane spokeswoman told This website that the organization is aware of the Defense Department’s remarks. They do, however, “stand by what we have heard.”

In an email, an American Humane spokesperson said, “Reports to us from Kabul, including those from the military, made it clear that not only were contract working dogs denied access to cargo storage in the last flights out, but that the government also denied charter planes access to remove the dogs to safety.”

Ganzert asked that any dogs abandoned in Afghanistan be “loaded into whatever cargo space remaining and flown to safety” in a statement released Monday. She went on to say that American Humane would assist in reuniting the pets with their families.

To avoid recurrences in the future. This is a condensed version of the information.