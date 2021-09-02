The United States claims that China’s maritime law poses a “serious threat” to maritime freedom.

According to the Pentagon, a new maritime rule approved by the Chinese government this week might pose a “severe threat” to freedom of navigation and free trade.

Before sailing through China’s “territorial sea,” foreign vessels must declare information such as their name, call sign, present position, destination, and cargo, according to an amendment to the country’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law that went into effect on September 1.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) defines its territorial waters as a 12-nautical-mile stretch of sea encircling the islands and reefs it claims in the East and South China seas, as well as Taiwan. Observers both inside and outside China believe the measure is an attempt by Beijing to strengthen its claims to contested sea territory.

The revision, according to an enactment notice issued by China’s Maritime Safety Administration on Wednesday, will help to govern the conduct of maritime traffic. The agency claimed it will “deal with” non-compliant vessels—presumably of a military type as well—according to the country’s rules and provisions in its first notification on August 27.

“The United States maintains clear that any coastal state rule or regulation must not infringe upon navigation and overflight rights enjoyed by all states under international law,” Defense Department spokeswoman John Supple told This website on Wednesday.

“Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims, including in the South China Sea, pose a serious threat to maritime freedom, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded lawful commerce, as well as the rights and interests of South China Sea and other littoral nations,” he added.

The free seas principle is established in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which guarantees all nations the right of innocent passage through a coastal state’s territorial waters (ratified by China and recognized by the US). The United States contends that imposing any advance-notification requirement unilaterally is against international law.

“The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows,” Pentagon Lt. Col. Martin Meiners stated in a separate statement to the potential implications of China’s maritime law on US Navy operations in the region.

