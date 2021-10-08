The United States chastises a Saudi court for upholding a prison sentence for an allegedly tortured aid worker.

Abdulrahman al-family Sadhan’s believes his identity was leaked to Saudi authorities as the person behind an anonymous Arabic Twitter account critical of the Suadi government.

On Twitter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her disappointment that the “harsh penalty” had been sustained, “particularly given reports of mistreatment in captivity.”

The United States is “concerned by accusations that Mr. al-Sadhan was exposed to maltreatment, that he has been unable to connect with family members, and that his fair trial guarantees were not observed,” according to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Price stated that the United States will continue to “elevate the role of human rights in our engagement with Saudi Arabia” and “promote legal reforms that advance respect for all persons’ human rights.”

The case against him might be traced back to a complex ruse that originated in Silicon Valley and resulted in a federal investigation against two Twitter employees suspected of spying for Saudi Arabia. The guys are accused of gaining access to the user data of over 6,000 Twitter accounts, including roughly three dozen usernames that the monarchy did not want made public.

The case of Al-Sadhan is the latest evidence of the Saudi government’s and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s relentless crackdown on critics. It also demonstrates the authorities’ willingness to go to great lengths to quiet them.

Nonetheless, al-case Sadhan’s stands out due to the severity of the sentence and suspected connections to an FBI investigation and federal prosecution in California involving two men accused of spying for the kingdom while working at Twitter with a third alleged collaborator.

On Tuesday, the Saudi appellate justices issued their decision. They affirmed al-original Sadhan’s 20-year sentence, as well as an equally lengthy travel ban, implying that the 37-year-old will not be fully free until his seventies.

The verdict, which was confirmed late Wednesday, also upheld Abdulrahman al-20-year Sadhan's travel ban following his release.

The Saudi government has remained silent about the legal procedures, including the most recent verdict. The decision of the court was not made public.

