The United States’ Catholic Bishops Avoid a Direct Answer on Who Is Allowed Communion under New Rules.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) agreed on Wednesday to endorse a new statement on Holy Communion that has sparked debate in the Catholic community in recent months.

The planned publication, titled “The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church,” was introduced as a “teaching text” concerning Communion, also known as the Eucharist, by Catholic authorities in the United States. The USCCB stated ahead of the voting that the text would not set a national policy on whether or not US politicians can receive Communion.

The USCCB’s meeting in Baltimore this week comes after a virtual conference in June, during which the assembly voted to begin crafting the Eucharistic text.

The USCCB opened the floor to queries about the document on Tuesday, saying it had been changed multiple times, and inviting bishops to make revisions for consideration by the assembly. Bishops have till 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday to propose other changes.

The document was approved by the legislature on Wednesday by a vote of 222-8. The bishops who were there applauded when the bill was passed.

“Laypeople who exercise some form of public authority have a specific responsibility to form their consciences in accordance with the Church’s faith and the moral law, and to serve the human family by preserving human life and dignity,” the declaration stated in its final edition.

Concerns that Catholic authorities would try to prevent some Catholic politicians from taking Communion have sparked the debate over the Eucharist document. Following President Joe Biden’s inauguration earlier this year, these worries surfaced. Biden, the first Catholic president in more than 50 years, is a supporter of women’s abortion rights, a stance that is opposed by the Catholic Church.

Because of his views on abortion, some conservatives have questioned whether Biden should continue to receive Communion. During his visit to the Vatican last month, Biden claimed Pope Francis encouraged him to “keep receiving Communion,” though the Vatican has declined to comment on the specifics of their chat, according to the Associated Press.

The USCCB took steps on its website before of this week’s conference to clarify why its Committee on Doctrine was producing the text for the assembly’s consideration. The document “wasn’t supposed to be.” This is a condensed version of the information.