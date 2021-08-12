The United States and the European Union are concerned about Poland’s passage of foreign media ownership and Holocaust property bills.

According to the Associated Press, leaders from the United States and the European Union have expressed alarm about the ratification of two new measures in Poland that address foreign media ownership and property rights for Holocaust survivors’ relatives.

The media regulation, which would force Discovery Inc. of the United States to sell its Polish TVN network, was described by European Parliament President David Sassoli as “extremely alarming.”

“If the measure is passed, it will pose a major danger to the country’s independent television. He stated, “There can be no freedom without a free press.”

According to the Associated Press, the other bill would prevent previous property owners, including Holocaust survivors and their relatives, from reclaiming property stolen by the country during communist administration.

The laws, which were both passed in the lower house of the Polish parliament on Wednesday, still need Senate approval and President Andrzej Duda’s signature before becoming law.

The bills are “troubling,” according to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and “go antithetical to the ideals and values for which contemporary, democratic nations stand.”

On Thursday, the European Union blasted the media bill as endangering press freedom, escalating tensions between Warsaw and Brussels stemming from the EU’s assessment of democratic backsliding in Poland.

The two proposals threaten to further isolate Poland, whose geographic location in Central Europe has frequently placed it at the mercy of stronger neighbors, and whose membership in the EU and NATO, as well as its relationship with the United States, are seen as critical guarantees of the country’s future security.

People across Poland have protested plans for a media bill, fearing that their right to independent information is being threatened. Older Poles who recall the communist era’s censorship were among the gathering.

The bill’s passing drove a crowd of enraged demonstrators to the parliament building late Wednesday, including several who verbally abused and shoved opposition lawmaker Dobromir Sosnierz, apparently mistaking him for a member of the ruling Law and Justice party.

In Poland, however, the law that would affect former property owners, both Jewish and non-Jewish, received absolutely no media attention. However, Israel's Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, reacted quickly and angrily.