The United States and Mexico have laid the groundwork for security measures to combat gun and drug trafficking.

According to the Associated Press, delegations from the United States and Mexico lay the basis for additional security measures between the two countries on Friday, including efforts to combat gun and drug trafficking.

As Mexico seeks to reduce violence within its borders, reducing gun trafficking is high on the priority list. The project also intends to make it more difficult for criminal organizations to recruit young people by expanding their options.

“We must address the violence, destroy transnational criminal organizations, and focus on prevention with the objective of fostering a culture of peace, while working together to address the root causes of crime,” the joint statement read.

The cooperative framework between the United States and Mexico also includes a focus on drugs, including both addiction and the trafficking that enables it. According to the Associated Press, the US pledged more resources to help identify and treat those suffering from opioid addiction, while Mexico said it would collaborate with the UN to develop a new program aimed at improving container inspections to prevent the importation of chemical precursors for synthetic drugs like fentanyl.

The so-called US-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities aims to go beyond the Merida Initiative, which has been in place for 13 years and focuses on improving Mexico’s crime-fighting skills and rule-of-law projects.

“It’s time for a comprehensive approach to our security cooperation,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday. “One that will see us as equal partners in defining our shared priorities, tackle the root drivers of these challenges like inequity and corruption, and focus not only on strengthening law enforcement, but also public health, the rule of law, and inclusive economic opportunities.”

“Goodbye Merida, welcome Bicentennial accord,” said Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

"The first substantial difference is that, from Mexico's perspective, the Merida Initiative was focused on the idea that the cartel capos had to be apprehended and that was sufficient," Ebrard explained. They now realize that wasn't enough, and that more focus must be dedicated to youth development and addiction treatment, he said. "This is going to be a huge success."