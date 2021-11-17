The United States and Japan have reached an agreement to resolve Trump-era tariffs and discuss ‘unfair trade practices.’

The United States’ Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Japan’s Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda have reached an agreement to end Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs. They also agreed to continue discussing “unfair trade practices.”

According to the Associated Press, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) established a partnership earlier this week to work on a “Japan-US common global agenda” for trade and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific area.

Following Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to Tokyo earlier this week, Tai and Hagiuda spoke on Wednesday. Tai and Hagiuda also agreed to establish a bilateral framework of talks between senior officials from the US Trade Representative (USTR) and senior officials from the Japanese trade and foreign ministries to examine trade concerns and “unfair practices relating to third nations.” Despite the fact that the remark did not specifically name the countries, it appeared to be referring to China.

“Strengthening our economic cooperative partnership is crucial for Japan and the United States, who share principles of freedom, democracy, and rule of law and lead the world economy,” Hagiuda added.

By sending US envoys to the region, President Joe Biden’s government is attempting to soothe tensions left over from Donald Trump’s presidency.

“In reiterating the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific, President Biden emphasized that his vision is for a region that is open, connected, economic, resilient, and secure,” Tai added.

Efforts to settle the tariffs difficulties come as steel prices have soared and economies have recovered from the pandemic’s slowdown.

In the meantime, key economists are working hard to limit excess output in both industries.

The two parties have confirmed intentions for negotiations on tariffs and tackling global excess production capacity, according to METI.

According to the report, Tai and Hagiuda also discussed the World Trade Organization’s ministerial-level negotiations, which are set to begin on November 30 in Geneva.

Later Wednesday, Tai was scheduled to meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi for talks and a working dinner.

Trump placed additional duties of 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminum imports, citing the need to defend American industry. Allies in Japan, South Korea, and Europe were enraged by the move.

