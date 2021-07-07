The United States and its allies have pledged to continue military drills in the Black Sea, while Russia has dispatched warplanes to defend its borders.

Despite increased tensions with adjacent Russia, which has accused the rival bloc of provocations near its borders and has fortified its airspace with airplanes, officials from the US military and NATO alliance informed This website that they aim to continue with their annual Black Sea operations.

In recent weeks, a rising number of political, military, and diplomatic authorities in Moscow have decried the 30-nation Exercise Sea Breeze drills co-hosted by the US and Ukraine.

The outrage grew after Russia accused a participating British battleship of sailing recklessly into Russian-claimed waters last month, causing a Russian vessel to fire warning shots.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, told the International Affairs journal on Tuesday that Moscow was prepared to use force to deter threats.

“It’s critical to communicate as directly as can with provocateurs,” Ryabkov added, “explaining in detail why they should put their provocations aside next time and stay away from that region, since they will be clocked in the nose.”

“Conflict risks are likely to increase,” he added. “Such games are not permitted on the Black Sea,” says the author.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, reiterated the warning the next day.

According to the state-run Tass Russian News Agency, he told reporters Wednesday that “it has been declared many times at both the level of] the Russian president and other levels that Russia will take appropriate measures in the event of violations of the state boundary at sea.”

“In this situation, the proper actions will be implemented every time Russia’s state boundary is violated,” Peskov added. “In the event of state boundary infractions, border guards will follow all instructions and, without a doubt, all diplomatic tools will be used.”

Despite geopolitical difficulties associated with the maneuvers, the US side has ignored such language, claiming the right to operate in the Black Sea.

“The nearly 30 nations participating in Sea Breeze exhibit a worldwide commitment to the stability of the Black Sea,” said Lieutenant Commander Matthew Comer, Deputy Public Affairs Officer of the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet. “Misinformation jeopardizes the safety and security of this critical international waterway.”

He stated that the drills will begin in June.