The United States admits little under 12 thousand refugees for the 2020 fiscal year, falling short of Vice President Joe Biden’s cap by more than 50 thousand.

In 2020, the previous low was 11,814 points. The low numbers, according to the Biden administration, are due to the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulties in undoing former President Donald Trump’s initiatives.

The amount of 11,411 admissions falls short of Trump’s goal of 15,000 admissions. Trump’s limit was set for the fiscal year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020. For each fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30, the president sets the quota on refugee admissions.

When many Afghans were permitted into the country under humanitarian parole status, the refugee total did not include the tens of thousands of Afghans brought to the United States as American troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

The figure underlines Biden’s difficulties in overturning Trump’s administration’s draconian refugee policies, which targeted the program as part of a broader drive to reduce both legal and illegal immigration to the US.

Biden, who was a co-sponsor of the bill that established the refugee program more than four decades ago, has stated that reopening the door to refugees is “how we will rebuild the soul of our nation.”

The State Department said the low number reflected the damage done to the program by the Trump administration, while the department’s efforts to rebuild were hampered by the coronavirus epidemic, which prohibited agents from performing in-person interviews abroad in many cases, among other reasons.

The State Department said it is planned a “strong continuation of interviews,” both in person and remotely, and it has asked the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for more referrals.

The government is also resettling tens of thousands of Afghans who were part of one of the largest mass evacuations in US history in the tumultuous days following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan this summer, according to the department.

In a statement, the department added, “The reconstruction effort is well started and will enable us to support significantly larger admittance volumes in future years.” This is a condensed version of the information.