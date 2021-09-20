The United Nations warns the United States and China about the dangers of a “Cold War” and urges them to repair their “dysfunctional relationship.”

According to the Associated Press, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon cautioned that rising tensions between the US and China might lead to “Cold War” hazards and encouraged the two countries to improve their “dysfunctional relationship.”

Despite their persisting differences, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that the two countries must work together on topics and projects like as climate change, COVID-19, trade, and technology in the run-up to the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders this week.

According to the Associated Press, he stated that re-establishing the two countries’ “functioning relationship” was “important” in tackling those and other issues, especially given the role both countries have in the worldwide community.

Two years ago, Guterres cautioned world leaders that the world may face a huge breach as the United States and China developed alternative internets, trade and finance laws, and “their own zero-sum geopolitical and military strategies.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, the UN Secretary-General reiterated that caution, warning of potential “dangers” in the competing plans and urging states to quickly mend the divide.

“We must avoid at all costs a new Cold War, which would be more deadly and difficult to manage than the last one,” Guterres added.

The so-called Cold War between the Soviet Union and its East bloc allies and the United States and its Western allies began soon after WWII and ended with the Soviet Union’s disintegration in 1991. It was a showdown between two nuclear-armed superpowers with opposing ideologies: communism and authoritarianism on the one hand, and capitalism and democracy on the other.

A new Cold War, according to the UN chief, could be more dangerous because the animosity between the Soviet Union and the United States imposed clear rules, and both parties were aware of the risk of nuclear war. Back channels and forums arose as a result, he said, “to ensure that things did not spiral out of control.”

“Everything is more fluid now, and even the experience that existed in the past to manage crises no longer exists,” Guterres added.

He described the US-UK agreement to give Australia with nuclear-powered submarines so it could operate unnoticed in Asia as "only one small component of a larger puzzle…this."