The United Nations warns that Afghanistan’s food supplies may run out in September, and that further aid will be required.

Despite the fact that the United Nations’ World Food Program has supplied food to tens of thousands of Afghans in recent weeks, more money is needed for help to keep the country fed, according to Ramiz Alakbarov, Afghanistan’s local U.N. humanitarian coordinator. Only $1.3 billion of the $1.3 billion needed for relief has been received, according to him.

“The lean winter season is rapidly coming, and without additional money, food supplies would be depleted by the end of September,” Alakbarov warned.

He claims that one-third of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are facing “emergency” or “crisis” levels of food scarcity.

The Taliban, who took control of the country ahead of the withdrawal of American forces this week, now have to administer a country that is largely reliant on international help and is experiencing an economic catastrophe. In addition to food shortages, civil officials have not been paid in months, and the local currency is depreciating. The majority of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves are currently frozen and held abroad.

Following the United States’ withdrawal, many Afghans are watching with bated breath to see how the Taliban will rule. They enforced extreme restrictions when they were last in power, before being thrown out by the US-led invasion in 2001. They refused to allow girls to attend school, essentially limiting women to their homes, and outlawing television, music, and even photography.

However, their leaders have recently attempted to create a more moderate image. Schools for boys and girls have resumed, though Taliban leaders have stated that they will study separately. Women are still wearing Islamic headscarves on the streets, as they have in the past. This is a condensed version of the information.