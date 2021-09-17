The United Nations has expressed its disappointment with the Taliban and has asked them to include women in their government.

The UN voiced dissatisfaction with the Taliban’s decision to exclude women and minorities from Afghanistan’s new temporary administration and advocated for the formation of an inclusive government.

Taliban rulers were urged in a United Nations Security Council resolution passed unanimously Friday that they must form a new government that includes “full, equal, and meaningful participation of women” and safeguards human rights.

The Taliban have pledged a more inclusive administration and milder leadership than they had during their previous rule in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, but mistrust remains high. Many Afghans, particularly women, are concerned that their rights, which have been protected for the past 20 years, may be curtailed once more.

Despite their promises, the Taliban have violently suppressed multiple protests by women and their supporters demanding equal rights from the new authorities since taking power in Afghanistan.

The decision, which was voted by the United Nations’ most powerful body, also extends the present mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan for another six months and sends a strong message to the Taliban that its 15 members would be closely watching what they do in the future.

The Taliban issued an order on Friday for all boys in grades six through twelve, as well as male teachers, to return to school and resume lessons across Afghanistan on Saturday, but made no mention of girls or female teachers.

The Security Council resolution, written by Norway and Estonia, effectively postpones a decision on a new mandate for UNAMA, the United Nations operation in Afghanistan, until March of next year. At the same time, it emphasizes “the fundamental relevance of UNAMA’s and other UN agencies’ sustained presence in supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Prior to the Taliban’s takeover, the United Nations had approximately 300 international personnel and 3,000 national employees working across the country. Over 100 international staff members have been reassigned to Kazakhstan, although the UN continues to operate in Afghanistan, where it has been since 1948.

The resolution, according to Norway and Estonia, "sends a unified message that we stand behind the UN's efforts in Afghanistan going forward" and ensures that the UN mission can continue to monitor and report on human rights, civilian protection, violations and abuses against children, as well as support "participation."