The United Nations Climate Change Conference is set to come to a close, with nations appearing to back away from their pledge to phase out coal use.

On Friday, the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, took a turn when a word change in a draft plan appeared to shy away from a vow to phase out fossil fuel subsidies totally.

According to the Associated Press, the current proposal states that governments will speed “the phaseout of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”

The countries would “accelerate the phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies,” according to an earlier version from Wednesday.

Many climate activists are concerned that by including the words “unabated” and “inefficient,” the United Nations is lowering its intensity in combating climate change.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist, was there at the outset of the negotiations in Glasgow. “As long as our major purpose is to find loopholes and excuses, not to take meaningful action,” she told the Associated Press, “we will most likely not see any big accomplishments at this meeting.” To reach the 2015 Paris Agreement’s aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, scientists agree that fossil fuel consumption must be phased out as soon as possible (2.7 Fahrenheit). However, the Associated Press reported that this goal is “politically problematic” when dealing with countries that consume a lot of fossil fuels.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

John Kerry, the United States’ climate envoy, stated that the proposal’s existing phrasing was supported by Washington. He assured fellow climate diplomats, “We’re not talking about eradicating coal.”

“Those subsidies have to disappear,” Kerry said of government funding flowing into fossil fuels.

“We’re the world’s largest oil and gas producer, and we get part of those subsidies,” he explained.

Trillions of dollars are being spent around the world to subsidize fossil fuels, according to Kerry. “We’re letting the same problem we’re here to address to continue to exist. It’s incomprehensible.” Another pressing issue is the provision of financial assistance to poor countries in order to help them cope with climate change. Rich countries failed to meet their commitment of $100 billion per year by 2020, prompting substantial resentment among underdeveloped countries going into the negotiations.

The most recent draft reflects these concerns, expressing “sad disappointment” that the $100 billion target has not been realized and encouraging rich countries to increase assistance for poor countries to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change—an. This is a condensed version of the information.