The United Nations claims that Iran is increasing its uranium stockpile, although it is still unable to verify exact figures.

According to the Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes Iran has increased its supply of highly enriched uranium, potentially breaking a 2015 agreement with other world leaders.

Because of the limits imposed on UN inspectors by Tehran earlier in 2021, the organization, which functions as the UN’s atomic watchdog, said it was unable to quantify how huge Iran’s uranium stash has grown.

According to the Associated Press, the IAEA calculated that the country has roughly 39 pounds of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, an increase of more than 17 pounds since August, in its confidential quarterly report for member countries issued Wednesday. Uranium that has been enriched to that degree can be easily refined into atomic bombs.

According to Reuters, the 2015 nuclear agreement stipulates an enrichment limit of 3.67 percent, implying that Iran would have considerably exceeded the quota if the figures are right. This potential, combined with reports that Iran is stockpiling a chemical that can be used to make nuclear bombs, has alarmed world leaders, prompting increased efforts to rein in Iran’s nuclear program.

According to Iranian state media, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared in July that if the country’s nuclear reactors required it, Iran would be able to enrich uranium to 90% purity, weapons grade. According to Reuters, he also stated at the time that Iran was still interested in reviving the 2015 deal in exchange for the removal nuclear sanctions.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Since February, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been unable to view surveillance footage of Iranian nuclear sites, as well as online enrichment monitors and electronic seals. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the agency’s chief, told the Associated Press earlier this month that the situation was like “flying in a very cloudy sky.” Grossi was concerned, the agency said in a separate report to member states Wednesday on its work in Iran, about inspectors “being exposed to unduly invasive physical searches by security agents at nuclear facilities in Iran.” ” He reiterates his appeal on Iran to take prompt action to correct the situation, including putting in place security procedures at nuclear facilities that are consistent with globally accepted security norms and Iran’s legal duties. This is a condensed version of the information.