The United Nations claims that current government climate pledges are insufficient to reduce emissions.

According to the Associated Press, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Friday that the world is on a “catastrophic track” to a climate-crippled future if nations do not commit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to lower levels.

According to a new United Nations assessment, a review of national promises from nations that signed the Paris climate agreement found that emissions will still climb nearly 16 percent by 2030.

According to scientists, if the goals of the agreement are to be met, the globe must make substantial and immediate reduction in emissions, adding no more to the atmosphere by 2050 than can be absorbed, according to the Associated Press. This translates to a 1.5-degree Celsius limit on temperature rises by 2100.

“The globe is on a perilous route to 2.7 degrees [Celsius] of warming,” said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to experts, the world has already warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times.

“To achieve carbon neutrality by midcentury, we need a 45 percent reduction in emissions by 2030,” Guterres stated.

By the end of July, 113 nations had submitted adjustments to their emissions targets, also known as nationally determined contributions or NDCs, including the United States and the European Union. By the end of the decade, their pledges would result in a 12% reduction in emissions for those countries. If certain governments’ conditional pledges and assurances about achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 are followed through, that sum may more than treble.

“That’s the bright side of the picture,” said Patricia Espinosa, the United Nations’ climate chief, whose office published the new report. “The second one is a little more somber.”

Hundreds of countries, including big emitters like China, India, and Saudi Arabia, failed to submit fresh pledges in time for the report’s release.

Espinosa urged world leaders to make firmer promises at the United Nations’ annual meeting in New York next week, in time for the global body’s forthcoming climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Leaders must engage in a candid conversation driven not just by the very reasonable desire to safeguard national interests, but also by the equally compelling objective of contributing to humanity’s welfare,” she said. “We just don’t have any more time, and the rest of the world expects nothing less.”

Some public pledges, such as China’s, Espinosa added. This is a condensed version of the information.