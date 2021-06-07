The Washington Newsday
The United Kingdom’s international aid budget is being slashed.

Hundreds of top Conservatives have warned that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s intention to decrease the UK’s aid funding will result in a mutiny.

The figures surrounding the row are examined by the PA news agency.

− 0.7 percent: The law-enforced target percentage of national revenue. Maintaining it was a pledge made by the Conservative Party in their 2019 manifesto.

– 0.5 percent: As the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy, the proportion of national income aid expenditure was lowered to, but ministers have stressed that this is merely a temporary solution until the country’s finances are rebuilt.

– £4 billion: The government estimates that the cut will save them this amount.

– 24%: The percentage of foreign aid that goes to developing countries.

