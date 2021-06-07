The United Kingdom’s international aid budget is being slashed.

Hundreds of top Conservatives have warned that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s intention to decrease the UK’s aid funding will result in a mutiny.

The figures surrounding the row are examined by the PA news agency.

− 0.7 percent: The law-enforced target percentage of national revenue. Maintaining it was a pledge made by the Conservative Party in their 2019 manifesto.

– 0.5 percent: As the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy, the proportion of national income aid expenditure was lowered to, but ministers have stressed that this is merely a temporary solution until the country’s finances are rebuilt.

– £4 billion: The government estimates that the cut will save them this amount.

– 24%: The percentage of foreign aid that goes to developing countries.