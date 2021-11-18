The United Kingdom will look into Russian involvement in the death of a woman poisoned with a nerve agent.

According to the Associated Press, the British government authorized an investigation into alleged Russian involvement in the death of a British woman poisoned in 2018 with a Soviet-developed nerve agent.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, and her partner, Charlie Rowley, were exposed to Novichok, a military-grade nerve poison, in a discarded perfume bottle. In July of 2018, Sturgess died of the poison, but Rowley lived.

Three months after Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter became unwell as a result of a Novichok attack in a neighbouring city, the two were exposed to the poison. Between the Skripal assault and Rowley’s claim that he found the poison three months later, police have been unable to locate it. Rowley further stated that the perfume bottle was discovered in a garbage bin eight kilometers away from the Skripal incident.

Two suspects appeared on Russian television, claiming to be tourists in the United Kingdom. All charges have been denied by Russia, and President Vladimir Putin has stated that the accused are civilians.

In the poisonings of Sturgess and Rowley, no charges have been filed.

In September, Heather Hallett, the coroner who presided over the inquest into Sturgess’ death, stated that a public inquiry was required to conduct a thorough and impartial examination into the woman’s death. Unlike inquests, which are typically performed when the cause of death is uncertain or when someone dies violently, public inquiries are permitted to consider sensitive intelligence evidence.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said the probe Hallet sought would be set up “as soon as reasonably possible in 2022.”

In a letter to the coroner, Patel wrote, “I hope this inquiry can bring solace to [Ms. Sturgess’ family and others impacted] via a clearer understanding of the circumstances of Ms. Sturgess’ death and appreciate the bravery and tenacity of those who responded.”

Three Russian men suspected of working for Russia’s military intelligence service, GRU, have been named and charged by British police. They allegedly flew to England for a mission targeting the Skripals before flying back to Moscow. The men are suspected of smearing Novichok on Sergei Skripal’s front door handle.

Because the United Kingdom and Russia do not have an extradition treaty, the three cannot be extradited to the United Kingdom. This is a condensed version of the information.