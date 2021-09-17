The United Kingdom modifies COVID rules for travelers, but the unvaccinated must still be quarantined.

The British government stated Friday that it would streamline its foreign travel laws, which many have termed burdensome and ineffectual, in an effort to alleviate the confusion that travelers and businesses have complained about, according to the Associated Press.

According to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the “simpler, more clear approach” will allow “more individuals to travel, see loved ones, or conduct business throughout the world while offering a boost to the tourism industry.”

The adjustments were made feasible by the United Kingdom’s high vaccination rate (almost 82 percent of persons 16 and older are completely vaccinated). Unvaccinated travelers, on the other hand, must self-isolate for at least 10 days and be tested for COVID before and after their trip.

According to Shapps, the United Kingdom is abandoning its “traffic light” system, which assigns a red, amber, or green color to countries that are at high, medium, or low risk of contracting the coronavirus. The classifications have been criticized as being unjust, and sudden changes in country status have caused thousands of passengers difficulties.

From October 4, there will be a two-tier system, with several dozen countries classified as red and the others as open, depending on how ubiquitous COVID-19 is. On Wednesday, Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, and Kenya will be removed from the red list.

Fully vaccinated arrivals to England from open countries will no longer be required to take a COVID-19 test before to travel. Travelers will still need a test after landing, but starting in late October, a low-cost lateral flow test will suffice instead of a more sensitive – but more expensive – PCR test.

Britain has announced that it will accept vaccines provided in 17 more countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, and South Korea, in an effort to increase tourism. It previously only recognized shots delivered in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Initially, the reforms will only apply to England. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have all established their own plans and have not yet stated their intentions.

Airlines and travel companies have complained that the United Kingdom's cumbersome and expensive restrictions are preventing people from visiting and hindering the recovery from the pandemic. Heathrow Airport said last week that it had dropped out of the top ten busiest airports in Europe.