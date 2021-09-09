The United Kingdom may be losing its appeal to international students.

Following a dramatic drop in EU students following Brexit, Britain cannot take its appeal as a destination for international students “for granted,” according to a report.

According to one research, the overall economic benefits of just one year’s intake of new overseas students to the UK economy is expected to be around £28.8 billion.

According to the Universities UK Overseas (UUKi) and Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) research, international students benefit every parliamentary constituency in the UK financially.

It comes as the uncertainty produced by Covid-19, as well as changes to the tuition pricing structure for European Union (EU) students after Brexit, has had an impact on international student numbers at UK universities.

According to the latest Ucas figures, the number of EU students accepted on undergraduate degree courses is down 56% this year compared to the same period last year, while non-EU international students are up 5%.

According to the report, the UK’s exit from the EU has had a “significant impact” on EU student recruitment, and the UK “cannot take its appeal as a study destination for international students for granted.”

More has to be done to market the UK as a welcoming, varied, and accessible study destination, according to UUKi, which represents more than 140 UK higher education institutions internationally, and think tank Hepi.

This could involve lowering financial barriers for overseas students, promoting English language proficiency, or assuring the success of the new Graduate program.

Vice-chancellors from across the country are meeting at Northumbria University on Thursday for Universities UK’s (UUK) annual conference.

At the in-person meeting in Newcastle, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and UUK President Professor Steve West will address university leaders.

According to the report, the 2018/19 cohort of overseas students provided a net economic benefit of about £25.9 billion to the UK, based on analysis from London Economics.

According to the report, overseas students contribute £40 million to the UK economy each parliamentary constituency, or roughly £390 per person, on average across all areas.

International students from Sheffield, Nottingham, London, Cardiff, Glasgow, and Newcastle are among those who have contributed the most money.

International students in the 2018/19 intake who live in Sheffield Central make a significant contribution to the UK economy. “The summary has come to an end.”