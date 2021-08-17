The United Kingdom is preparing to welcome Afghan migrants fleeing the Taliban.

The United Kingdom is expected to join the United States and Canada in accepting Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban.

The United States has confirmed that 30,000 refugees will be relocated, while Canada has accepted 20,000. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, indicated the UK would follow suit, but he declined to say how many.

“The UK is a big-hearted nation that will live up to its UN commitments on asylum seekers,” Mr Raab added.

Officials at the Home Office are already planning a safe way for Afghans to travel directly to the United Kingdom.

Number 10 has also announced that certain Afghans without passports will be allowed access, and that some who have failed to secure papers will be exempted if they have assisted British personnel.

According to the Mirror, the exemption will only apply to people who have already been flagged and are known to the UK, such as those on the ARAP relocation plan.

“We’re working extremely carefully,” the foreign secretary stated. We are certainly a generous nation; we have established asylum standards that are enshrined in law, and we collaborate with the United Nations on this.

“We’re considering what kind of further commitment we might make.”

Despite the fact that UK officials hope to evacuate more than 1,000 individuals per day, the amount is still well below that.

150 British nationals came out on Sunday, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, while 289 Afghan nationals who served in the UK were evacuated by British forces during the last week.

According to Sky News, another 350 British and Afghan nationals will be evacuated “within the next 24 hours.”

New UK asylum laws, which criminalize anyone who tries to help refugees, have alarmed opposition MPs.

Meanwhile, the government reversed course after informing 35 Afghan students that their seats to study in the United Kingdom had been postponed for a year, until September 2022.

After being told that the Chevening scholars could be targets for the Taliban, No10 indicated that the UK “wants” to bring them in and is still working out the logistics.