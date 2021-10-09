The United Kingdom is one of the world’s most depleted countries in terms of natural resources.

According to new research, the United Kingdom is one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries, and it may not have enough biodiversity to prevent an ecological meltdown.

According to a study issued on Sunday by the Natural History Museum, the UK has only 53 percent of its biodiversity left, significantly below the global average of 75 percent.

Both figures are lower than the 90% average, which experts consider the “safe limit” for preventing the world from entering a “ecological recession” – a future in which ecosystems lack sufficient biodiversity to function properly, resulting in crop failures and infestations, which could lead to food, energy, and material shortages.

Biodiversity refers to the diversity of plant and animal life on the planet, and scientists believe it is rapidly diminishing.

“A huge portion of the world’s natural biodiversity has been lost,” stated Dr. Adriana De Palma of the Natural History Museum.

“Those systems have lost enough biodiversity that we need to be cautious about relying on them to perform as we need them to.”

The Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII) was developed by museum researchers to evaluate the percentage of nature that remains in a given location.

The United Kingdom’s BII of 53 percent places it in the bottom 10% of the world’s countries and last among the G7 nations.

According to Professor Andy Purvis of the Natural History Museum’s biological sciences department, the UK’s long-standing poor ranking in the league table may be traced back to the industrial revolution.

“To some sense, that mechanized the devastation of nature, turned it into things for profit,” he explained.

In recent years, biodiversity levels in the UK have remained reasonably consistent, albeit at a “really low level,” according to Dr. De Palma.

While the country has experienced some gains in the amount of high-quality natural vegetation that helps maintain native species, she emphasized in a news briefing that these benefits have been negated by the expansion of agricultural and urban areas, as well as population growth.

Professor Purvis, a world-renowned specialist on biodiversity measures, said the UK can remedy the problem, but “we’d hope from a global biodiversity perspective that that doesn’t come at the expense of merely exporting biodiversity damage to other places.”

