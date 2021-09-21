The United Kingdom is facing a food shortage as rising energy costs force some businesses to halt production.

According to the Associated Press, the United Kingdom may face meat, poultry, and packaged food shortages as a result of rising energy costs, which may cause some industries to cease production.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the British Business Secretary, said on Tuesday that he is attempting to reach an agreement with CF Industries, the world’s largest supplier of food-grade carbon dioxide, which is used to shock animals before slaughter, preserve fresh vegetables, and carbonate beverages. Because of rising natural gas prices, the business halted output at its UK factories last week and said it couldn’t predict when operations would return.

Kwarteng told the BBC, “We’re hopeful that we can get something sorted today and get the production up and going in the next several days.” “It might come at a price. We’re still working out the details. We’re still working on a strategy.”

Food shortages could begin “in around 10 days,” according to Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, unless a deal with food-grade carbon dioxide sources is reached quickly. Meanwhile, poultry and pork production is expected to fall by the end of the week.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Four small energy providers have gone out of business in recent months, and the UK government is in talks with larger companies to ensure that gas and electricity will continue to flow to customers this winter if any further suppliers go out of business.

As the global economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, raising demand for energy, the squeeze on Britain’s food processing industry is one of the most evident effects of a jump in natural gas prices. In the United Kingdom, wholesale gas prices have tripled this year.

At a time when the pandemic’s aftermath is already straining British household budgets, the government is also under pressure to safeguard consumers from rising energy costs.

Many households may see an increase in energy bills next month after authorities authorized a 12% hike in the price cap for 15 million users without long-term contracts. Last month, Britain’s annual inflation rate surged to 4.1 percent, the highest in over a decade.

Furthermore, the Conservative government is planning to remove two programs that have helped to mitigate the effects of the recession. This is a condensed version of the information.