The United Kingdom has joined the United States and Australia in boycotting the Beijing Olympics, but will still send athletes to compete.

British officials stated on Wednesday that they will join the United States and Australia in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics due to China’s human rights concerns, but that athletes will still be allowed to compete.

Countries from all over the world are boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because to human rights violations in the People’s Republic of China (PCR), including genocide and crimes against humanity against ethnic minorities.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, stated in the House of Commons that the United Kingdom will participate in a diplomatic boycott by not sending a government official, but that he opposes boycotts hurting athletics.

‘The administration has no qualms about raising these issues with China, as I did the last time I spoke with President Xi,’ he said.

On Tuesday, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the forthcoming games while also allowing their athletes to compete.

“I don’t believe it was the proper approach to punish athletes who have been training and preparing for this moment, and we felt that by not sending an official U.S. delegation, we could send a strong message,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Australian government has also joined the United States in boycotting the games on diplomatic grounds. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that it is in the best interests of the country and that it is “the proper thing to do.” “China has not invited any Australian government officials to attend the Winter Olympics, and no one would care whether they come or not,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in response to Morrison’s decision. Australian athletes can still compete in the Olympic games if they so desire.

“Our Australian athletes have been preparing and competing for four years with this Olympic dream in mind, and we are doing everything we can to guarantee we can help them succeed,” said Matt Carroll, the Australian Olympic Committee’s chief executive.

The United States, Lithuania, New Zealand, Scotland, Australia, and the United Kingdom are among the six countries that have announced their boycott of the Winter Olympics thus far.

