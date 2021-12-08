The United Kingdom has agreed to respond to Russia’s threat of incursion into Ukraine.

The United Kingdom and its allies have agreed to collaborate in order to persuade Russia to refrain from “threatened behavior” against Ukraine.

On Tuesday evening (December 7), the Prime Minister and several European leaders met with US President Joe Biden to discuss how to respond to the possibility of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.

According to White House officials, the conversation came after Mr Biden’s online conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he warned that in the case of an invasion, the US would apply penalties that would have “a very serious consequence” on the Russian economy.

Following the meeting, Mr. Biden spoke with Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in an effort to portray a united front against Russia.

It was the second time in the past 24 hours that the five leaders – called the NATO “Quint” – had spoken about the diplomatic situation.

During the call, the leaders “emphasized the necessity of Russia ending their provocative behavior toward Ukraine,” according to Downing Street.

“They agreed that continuing discussion with Russia is necessary to support this result,” a spokesman added.

“The leaders decided to keep in touch and coordinate their approaches to this problem.”

On Monday, Mr Johnson assured his fellow leaders that the UK will “continue to use all the economic and diplomatic means at its disposal” to deter Russian action against Kiev.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Minister Vicky Ford told MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday that the UK was considering “an extension of strictly defensive support to Ukraine to enable Ukraine defend itself.”

She called any Russian “military entry” into the eastern European country a “strategic mistake.”

According to US intelligence authorities, some 70,000 Russian troops are already stationed near the Ukraine border, preparing for an invasion early next year.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Putin exchanged greetings in a segment from the beginning of the meeting carried on Russian official media, with the US president expressing his wish that the two may meet in person next time.

