The United Kingdom has a record 1.2 million job openings, according to a group that claims the country has a 900,000 worker shortage.

According to the Associated Press, job vacancies in the UK have reached a record high of about 1.2 million, with the Institute for Employment Studies (IES) estimating a shortfall of 900,000 people.

The British economy is experiencing labour shortages in a variety of areas, with the coronavirus epidemic (workers quitting, or being forced to leave, particular industries) and Brexit listed as two key factors (which led to many EU workers returning home, and as yet not returning).

Despite the labor scarcity, the number of workers on the payroll in the United Kingdom has now surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to IES.

“This is being driven by huge drops in participation for older and younger individuals, as well as persistent wide employment gaps for disabled persons and those with health concerns,” according to IES Director Tony Wilson.

Travel and hospitality is one of the key sectors affected by the shortage.

The Office for National Statistics has highlighted shortages in the hospitality and transportation sectors, with long lineups at gas stations recently due to a truck driver shortage.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The economic recovery since most coronavirus limitations were lifted has bolstered employment, with the number of employees on payroll rising by 207,000 to a new high of 29.2 million in August and September.

That’s 122,000 more than in February 2020, the last month of data before the pandemic’s effects were apparent.

The surge in hiring and vacancies should aid workers returning to the labor market when the government’s wage assistance scheme, which was implemented at the start of the pandemic to keep job losses to a minimum, expired.

The government covered 80% of the pay of workers who were unable to work due to lockdown measures under the Job Retention Scheme. In September, the program, which had been phased out in recent months, came to an end.

It supported nearly 11 million people at its peak, but by the time it ended, the number had dropped to just over one million, with many workers returning to their previous occupations as the economy reopened.

The unemployment rate in the United Kingdom also declined to 4.5 percent, according to the agency. This is a condensed version of the information.