The United Kingdom denies that Russia fired warning shots at a Royal Navy cruiser off the coast of Crimea.

After Moscow claimed its forces fired warning shots at a Royal Navy warship in waters outside Crimea, Britain accused Russia of “disinformation.”

A Russian patrol boat fired shots at HMS Defender, according to the Ministry of Defence, while a warplane dropped four high explosive fragmentation bombs in its course during its voyage through the Black Sea.

After Russia accused the Type 45 destroyer of crossing into its territorial waters, British ambassador Deborah Bronnert was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow.

However, in testimony before the Commons Defence Committee, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated that the ship had followed an internationally recognized “traffic separation path” throughout the voyage.

He acknowledged that Russian military had “shadowed” it during its transit from Odessa, Ukraine, to Georgia, but downplayed the event, calling it “routine” procedure.

However, a BBC reporter on board the HMS Defender stated that at times, 20 Russian jets were monitoring the ship’s approach and that firing could be heard, but it was thought to be out of range.

According to defence journalist Jonathan Beale, the crew was on high alert during the voyage, at one point donning their “white flash” safety gear in case of a firefight.

He said that a Russian coastguard vessel tried to persuade it to change course, but it stuck to the established shipping path, and that Russian jets continued to “buzz” it long after it had passed into Crimea.

The rounds heard by the crew appeared to be related to a gunnery practice for which the Russians had given advance notification to the maritime community, according to the MoD.

Mr Wallace said the Russians had previously claimed to have “chased out” another Type 45 destroyer, HMS Dragon, and that this was not the first time they had made false statements about British warships operating in the area.

“These are the ups and downs of Russian life. We’ve seen a lot of misinformation and disinformation in the past. “It doesn’t surprise us,” he remarked.

“It’s something we’ve planned for,” says the narrator. (This is a brief piece.)