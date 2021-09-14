The United Kingdom defies the World Health Organization and recommends COVID booster shots for anyone over 50.

Despite the World Health Organization’s call for richer countries to delay booster injections because to a global vaccine deficit, the United Kingdom announced Tuesday that it will provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to everyone over the age of 50 and other vulnerable persons.

After an expert panel recommended booster shots were needed to protect against immunizations losing potency this winter, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government welcomed the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization’s advice to administer them.

The WHO has consistently advocated that booster injections be delayed until every country has vaccinated at least 40% of its population, but Jonathan Van Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, backed the United Kingdom’s decision.

“Of course, as public health professionals, we believe that universal vaccine availability is critical, and that until everyone gets access to vaccines, none of us will be completely safe. At the briefing, Van Tam responded, “We got it.” “By the same token, the role that has been assigned to us is to define what is best for the United Kingdom, and JCVI has done just that.”

During a press conference, Professor Wei Shen Lim, the panel’s chair, said, “The JCVI is suggesting that a booster dose be administered to the most vulnerable, to enhance individual protection ahead of an unpredictable winter.”

”The majority of these folks will also be eligible for the annual flu vaccine, which we strongly encourage them to take advantage of.”

According to the JCVI, booster injections are required to guarantee vulnerable people are protected against COVID-19, as studies have indicated that vaccine-induced immunity decreases with time. Everyone over 50, as well as health care workers, those with underlying health concerns, and those who live with immunosuppressed people, should have a booster shot at least six months after their second dose of vaccination, according to the panel.

COVID-19, according to the WHO, will continue to pose a hazard to humans worldwide until all countries have vaccinated enough people to prevent potentially dangerous new variations.

After an earlier request was generally rejected, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus renewed the call this week.

