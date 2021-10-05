The United Arab Emirates will send a probe on a five-year journey to land on and study an asteroid.

According to the Associated Press, the United Arab Emirates aims to send a probe on a five-year voyage to land on and collect data from an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter. The ambitious mission was announced by the UAE on Tuesday, and it is the newest aim in the Middle Eastern country’s space program.

The probe will be launched in 2028 and will travel 2.2 billion miles before arriving on the asteroid in 2033, according to the UAE. According to the Associated Press, the spaceship would have to travel around Venus and then Earth to generate enough speed to approach the asteroid, which is roughly 350 million miles away.

If the country succeeds in landing the probe on the asteroid, it will stay there as long as its batteries are charged, bringing back data about the asteroid’s composition to Earth. According to the Associated Press, a successful landing would put the UAE to a coveted list of countries and blocs that have successfully landed a mission on an asteroid or comet, which includes the United States, Japan, and the European Union.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The data the Emirates will collect is still being decided, but the trip will be more difficult than previous ones because the spacecraft will go both near and far from the sun, according to Sarah al-Amiri, the chair of the UAE Space Agency and a minister of state for advanced technology.

“This is several factors harder, rather than exponentially harder, because it follows on from the Emirates Mars mission,” al-Amiri told The Associated Press. “It would be extremely impossible to complete this project from the start without the background that we now have from the Emirates Mars mission.”

According to NASA, the solar system has 1.1 million known asteroids that are relics of its genesis. The majority of them orbit the sun between Mars and Jupiter, which is the aim of the Emirati mission. Their make-up contains the elements that make up the modern world.

The UAE Space Agency has announced that it will collaborate on the project with the University of Colorado’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. It wouldn’t say how much the effort would cost or what specific features it would include. This is a condensed version of the information.