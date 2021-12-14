The United Arab Emirates has put a halt to talks for a $23 billion purchase of planes and drones from the United States.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stated on Tuesday that it had put a halt to talks with the US over a multibillion-dollar weapons deal.

The US agreed to sell the UAE $23 billion worth of F-35 fighter jets, armed drones, and air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons. The Emirati embassy in Washington said it will continue to meet at the Pentagon on other subjects, but that it would like to “pause conversations” on the arms deal.

The UAE’s decision to halt talks was based on the US imposing constraints on where and how the jets may be deployed, a condition that UAE officials claimed infringed on their sovereignty.

These conditions, according to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, are “global, non-negotiable, and not special to the UAE.”

The US believes the suspension is a negotiation ploy, according to an anonymous source close to the situation who spoke with the Associated Press. The letter from the UAE informing the US of the suspension was written by a lower-ranking official.

Both the US State Department and the Emirati embassy have expressed interest in resuming talks.

“The United States remains the UAE’s preferred provider for advanced defense requirements,” the embassy said in a statement. “Discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future.”

The proposed sale of 50 F-35 fighter jets to the UAE came at the close of former President Donald Trump’s presidency, following an agreement in which the Emiratis formally recognized Israel. After President Joe Biden took office, the deal was placed on hold, in part owing to criticism of the UAE and Saudi Arabia for their years-long war in Yemen, which has resulted in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and continues to this day.

18 advanced drone systems and a bundle of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons are also part of the contract.

The administration “remains committed to the proposed sales… even as we continue conversations to ensure that we have a clear, shared understanding of Emirati commitments and actions before, during, and after delivery,” the State Department said in a statement.

“The United States’ relationship with the United Arab Emirates is more strategic and sophisticated than any single arms transaction,” Kirby said.

The cessation of negotiations was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is a condensed version of the information.