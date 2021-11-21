The unique sounds of baby seals melt hearts online in a video that has been viewed over 6 million times.

After uploading a lovely video of seal pups making sounds, a Canadian marine rescue charity went viral online.

The post, which captured the loud cries made by seal pups during their weaning phase, garnered over 6 million views for Marine Mammal Rescue. “Did you know that young harbour seals can make a lot of noise? Take a look, “‘They captioned the post,’ they said.

The seal pups made a variety of noises as they walked around the camera frame, including gasp-like sounds and gurgling noises, all while melting millions of hearts.

“This has completely eased my anxiousness today,” one TikTok user said.

“My cat avoids all cat sounds on here, but this one attracted his attention,” one person said, pointing up the seal’s cross-species appeal.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

Harbor seals make the most noise at two stages of their lives: as pups and during mating season. Male harbor seals use underwater vocalizations to attract females during breeding seasons, according to studies. They use their sounds to defend their territories from other males and to show off to females in the region. Adults generate a sound that is described as a “roar” with a frequency of roughly 1.2 kHz.

@marinemammalrescue

Did you know that young harbour seals can make a lot of noise? Take a look! They’re even audible in the background! #fyp #volumeup #babyseal #cute Danilo Stankovic’s Pieces (Solo Piano Version) Harbor seals, on the other hand, may produce sounds in the air, such as barks, honks, growls, grunts, and even mother-to-puppy contact calls. Mothers and puppies will communicate by sounds, with pups capable of making calls that can be heard up to a kilometer distant.

Puppies make a “maa” sound for the first few weeks of their lives, but this fades after the nursing phase, which lasts about four weeks.

Despite appearing cute enough to squeeze, it’s not just not a good idea, but it’s also illegal. It is against the law in the United States to touch or harass harbor seals, according to the Marine Mammal Protection Act. During nursing, the puppies are frequently abandoned on the beach by their mothers. This is a condensed version of the information.