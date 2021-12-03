The ‘unique circumstances’ of the 2020 Census prompted the United States Census Bureau to make changes in an effort to improve trust.

According to the Associated Press, the US Census Bureau proposed new measures aimed at resolving challenges caused by the “special circumstances” of 2020 in an effort to enhance public confidence.

The COVID-19 epidemic, natural disasters, and a political squabble sparked by the Trump administration’s failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the questionnaire all conspired to disrupt the once-in-a-decade count.

One of the proposed changes would allow states, towns, and tribal countries to contest the stated numbers of persons living in dorms, jails, and nursing homes. Because many students were returned home from college during the pandemic, and jails and nursing facilities went into lockdown to protect inmates from the virus, the accuracy of the results for these group quarters has been questioned.

Boston, for example, indicated in late October that it will join a small group of cities in contesting the findings of the 2020 census, citing an apparent undercount of students, convicts, and foreign-born citizens. According to the Associated Press, former acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey wrote to the US Census Bureau that month, city officials estimate that around 5,000 college students were not counted in the census figures.

The proposed adjustment came after public comments highlighted challenges with accurately recording group facilities “due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the 2020 Census,” according to the Census Bureau. It is expected to be approved by the Office of Management and Budget.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Last week, the Census Bureau said that, unlike in the past, it will not depend only on census data from 2020 to produce annual population estimates in the United States. The projections are used to help allocate $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding and to track annual population change through 2030.

When the agency provides numbers for 2021 and potentially 2022, statisticians will blend parts of the 2020 census results with different other data sets for the base for the first time.

According to Christine Hartley, a Census Bureau spokeswoman, statisticians needed time to analyze the census data to ensure it was usable for the estimates.

“There were many doubts regarding quality because of how the pandemic impacted census field operations,” Hartley says. This is a condensed version of the information.