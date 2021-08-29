The union is urging the government to provide four additional UK bank holidays.

As workers enjoy their final national break before Christmas, union leaders are urging the government to add four more public holidays.

The TUC stated that workers in England and Wales are entitled to only eight bank holidays each year, compared to other countries.

Scotland has 11 public holidays this year, followed by Northern Ireland with 10, but according to the union, every country in the EU has more public holidays than the UK.

According to the TUC, Romania, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, and Cyprus top the EU table with 15 days apiece, while Japan, Australia, and China and New Zealand have 17 days each.

“The August bank holiday will be a welcome break for everyone working hard to get us through the pandemic, especially those on the front line,” said general secretary Frances O’Grady.

“However, after August, there are no national holidays until Christmas, which is due to the fact that we have so few vacations in comparison to other countries.

A wing walk marks the 80th birthday of a lifelong adrenaline junkie who became a pilot in the 1970s.

“Adding a few more public holidays would be a terrific way to reward working people in the United Kingdom for getting us through these difficult times, and it would put us on par with other employees across the world.

“It’s time for a national debate on when our new holidays should be. What would they be commemorating? A fall vacation to break up the long wait for Christmas would be a good start.”