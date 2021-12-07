The unexpected death of a “nice and adorable little girl” has prompted a deluge of tributes.

A schoolgirl died in an accident in her family’s yard, and tributes have been offered to her.

On May 23, Grace Patricia Hamnet died after strangling herself with the rope of her garden swing at her Tedder Square house.

The 11-year-old, from Widnes, was discovered by her mother, who had gone outside to instruct her to keep a watch out for their McDonald’s delivery, according to an inquest at Warrington Coroner’s Court yesterday.

According to CheshireLive, a neighbor leapt over the fence to assist by performing CPR.

Grace was in cardiac arrest when the ambulance arrived, and attempts to resuscitate her were made during the trip to Whiston Hospital.

Before being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, she was stabilized and remained “profoundly unconscious.”

Grace suffered a “devastating brain injury” as a result of the lack of oxygen and blood circulation, with neurosurgeons ruling that there was nothing more that could be done.

Grace was on a group call with pals when the tragedy occurred, according to Cheshire Police.

Following the completion of the inquest yesterday, tributes were offered to the 11-year-old.

Gillian Mahon penned the following: “It’s all very tragic. Sweet, darling daughter, rest in peace and fly high with the other angels.” “RIP darling girl, you will always be in our hearts Grace,” Jo McKevitt wrote. Tasha L Carroll went on to say: “What a horrible mishap. When an 11-year-old girl is trying to have a wonderful day with her friends, something unexpected happens.” Liv Ogden penned the following: “Grace, you were such a sweet, beautiful little girl. Keep looking down on your incredible mother and family, and you will never be forgotten.” “RIP little girl, so sad,” Doreen Crossland commented. “Thoughts are with the family.” Paula Tillman expressed her thoughts as follows: “I’m sorry for your loss; my thoughts are with you and your family at this difficult time. Grace, rest in peace.” Emma “I’m really sorry, beautiful child, and I’m so sorry to her family,” Louise Kenchington added.