The ‘unacceptable’ 21-hour shutdown of the Queens Drive flyover will be investigated by Liverpool City Council.

Hundreds of cars were stranded in gridlock on Monday as the closure wreaked havoc on roadways throughout the city, particularly in the Old Swan, Stoneycroft, and Childwall neighborhoods.

Traffic was gridlocked and "like a car park" all the way along Mill Lane and up to near Smithdown Road.

For hours of Monday, it was unclear what triggered the closure, with Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council unable to provide any information to The Washington Newsday.

The closure was eventually revealed to be in place due to debris from a crash on Sunday evening.

The closure of the flyover and why it remained in place for so long will be investigated by Liverpool City Council, according to The Washington Newsday.

On Sunday, November 28, about 11.55 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash on the flyover.

Officers arrived on the site to find a Scania lorry, a grey Citroen Berlingo automobile, and a black Ford Fiesta had skidded owing to the weather.

The crash did not result in any significant injuries. A suspected fractured nose was treated by paramedics at the scene for the driver of the Citroen.

Although police departed the RTC scene at 3.45 a.m. on Monday, the route remained closed for another 16 hours, until 9.30 p.m.

The length of the closure, according to a Liverpool City Council spokesperson, “is simply not acceptable,” and the council will conduct a review alongside Liverpool Streetscene Services and Merseyside Police.

On Monday evening, Liverpool City Council issued the following tweet: “Within an hour, the Queens Drive flyover at The Rocket intersection will reopen.

“We apologize for the delay in removing the debris left by a previous traffic accident.

“The region is now free of debris.

“I apologize once more for the inconvenience this has caused.”