The ultimate guide to the greatest bars, restaurants, stores, and attractions in Liverpool’s Albert Dock.

Liverpool is brimming with hidden gems and attractions, some of which are complete gems in their own right.

The city still has a few surprises up its sleeve, including hidden pubs and undiscovered streets.

It’s so crowded that it’s easy to walk right by a hidden gem without even realizing it.

However, one of Liverpool’s most popular spots isn’t hidden at all; in fact, it’s difficult to overlook.

There are 30 amazing hidden gems in Liverpool that you must see.

The Royal Albert Dock is home to a multitude of popular restaurants, pubs, stores, and attractions across the city, not to mention the breathtaking vistas it provides while you explore.

However, with so much going on at the pier, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. We’ve put together a simple guide to help you get the most out of the experience.

Lerpwl to eat

Lerpwl offers menus made up of seasonal foods of the highest quality, with strong linkages between Liverpool’s port and the rest of the British Isles and North Wales, co-founded by Ellis Barrie, who appeared on Great British Menu, and his brother Liam.

The restaurant, which is pronounced “Ler-pool,” tries to honor the brothers’ ties to Liverpool and North Wales, where they initially began working at a quirky café on their parents’ caravan park. The Welsh name for the city, Lerpwl, is a good fit.

The restaurant seats 80 people on two levels, with the main dining room looping around an open kitchen and a quiet cocktail bar called Margot’s – named after Liam’s daughter – in the back.

More information is available here.

Madre

Madre, the Albert Dock restaurant from the people behind Belzan and Volip in Liverpool, opens in November 2019.

Madre serves a variety of Mexican meals, including beef short rib birria and iberico pig al pastor, for lunch and dinner, as well as late-night munchies on weekends.

It also serves some of Liverpool’s best tacos, as well as margaritas, craft beers, natural wines, and a big outdoor courtyard seating area.

More information is available here.

Maray

Thomas White, James Bates, and others founded the company. “The summary has come to an end.”