The UK’s’red list’ limitations have been lifted, giving Liverpool and Everton a big boost.

The UK has removed the remaining seven countries from the “red list” for foreign travel, which means the South American players will not have to quarantine after the next international break, to to the satisfaction of Jurgen Klopp and Rafael Benitez.

The first international break of the season was marred by controversy, with Liverpool refusing to release their Brazilian players because they would have to go to a country on the “red list.”

The Reds would have been forced to stay in a hotel for ten days and would have missed important games.

As a result of Brazil’s complaint to FIFA, Liverpool were almost unable to pitch their stars in the next Premier League encounter, but common reason triumphed, and Klopp was free to call upon his key players.

When this ban was impending, FIFA granted Everton’s Richarlison special permission to play, and Everton released their star man for the 2020 Olympic games as well as the Copa America in the summer.

After being away with their national teams, Fabinho and Alisson Becker missed the Reds’ triumph over Watford on Saturday, October 16th, but this will not be an issue in the future.

Both players are crucial to Liverpool’s success this season on all fronts, and Klopp does not need them to be unavailable for selection.

Many Premier League managers and players will be relieved to not have this headache to cope with as the next international tournament approaches.

The “red list” may return if the Covid pandemic worsened, but for the time being, players are allowed to travel without restriction.