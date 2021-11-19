The UK’s top veterinarian has issued a warning to pet owners against ‘petfishing’ during the holiday season.

More than a quarter of pet owners say they’ve seen strange sellers or adverts while shopping for a cat or dog, prompting the UK’s top veterinarian to issue a warning to the public about “petfishing.”

Veterinary professionals and the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) are urging the public to think twice before buying, and to be on the lookout for deceptive sellers who take advantage of the increased demand for pets in the run-up to Christmas.

This week, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) launched its Christmas Petfished campaign, which includes a film alerting people about the hazards of buying puppies or kittens from low-welfare breeding methods during the holiday season.

Dog owners in Merseyside have been cautioned about thieves after suspicious stickers appeared outside their homes.

According to a recent survey, less than half of UK dog and cat owners visited the seller in person at the animal’s home when researching their recent pet purchase, and more than 10% of pet buyers did not perform any research before seeing their new pet for the first time.

Nearly two-thirds of pet owners (68 percent) were unaware that their pet’s clinical and behavioral indications could be linked to low-wage breeding methods, according to the poll.

“Christmas can be a difficult time to settle a pet into a new home,” Christine Middlemiss, Chief Veterinary Officer, said. “It’s absolutely important that people not only study the type of animal they want, but also the person selling it to them.”

“Puppies and kittens raised in low-welfare environments are frequently removed from their mothers too soon, resulting in serious health and behavioral issues, sadness, and hefty vet expenditures for their new family.” We recommend people to be cautious and to conduct full research on pet sellers before contacting them.” Dr. Julian Hoad, Clinical Director at Crossways Veterinary Group, recalls four occasions in the last year when a puppy or kitten brought into his office had been linked to low welfare breeding techniques and had died.

Puppies infected with the deadly parvovirus were brought in to see him on two separate occasions. The puppies had to be euthanized because the dishonest seller had misled about their immunization status.

“Summary comes to an end,” he says.