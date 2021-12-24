The UK’s top 20 most sought individuals.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be on the run, continually looking over your shoulder for cops investigating a crime that happened years, if not decades, ago?

For some offenders now wanted by UK authorities, this is their reality.

The National Crime Agency has released a list of the country’s top 20 most sought criminals.

The public is cautioned not to approach these individuals and to phone 999 in an emergency.

Wakeling, Richard

In April 2016, Richard Wakeling, of Brentwood, Essex, attempted to smuggle £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine into the UK.

He fled before his 12-week trial began in 2018, and was later convicted and sentenced to 11 years in jail in his absence.

Wakeling’s right lower leg was amputated, and he now wears a prosthetic limb and receives regular medical care.

In Ireland, Spain, Canada, and Thailand, he has relatives and friends.

Male5’11

SlimBrownShortWhite

Sampson, Costas

In February 2010, Costas Sampson was found guilty of raping a female he met in a London nightclub.

After accepting a drink from a stranger, the girl became ill, and Sampson and a buddy offered to drive her home.

Sampson, a Cypriot, claimed to be a medical expert to one of the girl’s friends.

Later, while the girl was unconscious, he raped her in her flat.

Sampson was also found guilty of stealing her phone, as well as her flatmate’s laptop and video gaming system.

Male height: 175 – 180 cm

LargeBlackCroppedMediterranean

Barton, John

For conspiring to bring a commercial amount of heroin into the UK, John Barton was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In 2003, the 68-year-old was found guilty in his absence for his role in a plot to smuggle drugs worth £10 million from Holland.

He’s been on the run since a judge granted Barton and his lawyer permission to travel to Amsterdam to prepare his defense, but he never returned.

The former carpet importer is thought to have ties to the Spanish town of Fuengirola.

MediumColoured / dyed Male170 – 175 cmMediumColoured / dyed

RecedingWhite

Dugic, Daniel

Daniel Dugic is suspected of being a part of a plot to import 255 kg of cocaine.

A small UK craft met a commercial container ship in the English Channel as part of the plot. “The summary has come to an end.”