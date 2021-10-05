The UK’s most dog-friendly employers have been revealed.

Rover.com, the world’s largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, performed research to determine which companies provide the most support or benefits for employees with dogs.

This comes after a recent Rover survey indicated that 65 percent of UK dog owners believe that working with their dog enhances their mental health and wellness.

The number of dogs allowed in the workplace, paid time off for pet bereavement or adoption, a pet’stipend’ to help with expenditures such as insurance, and in-office amenities like as goodies, gates, or dog beds were all taken into account when identifying the UK’s top dog-friendly employers.

Attest, a customer research platform, was ranked first among the 17 companies on the list.

The London-based firm, which received a 4.38 out of five overall rating, excelled in all four of Rover’s applicable areas, including dog-friendly workplace premises, pet-related time off, and a pet stipend, among other perks.

According to a statement from Rover, “Attest’s team members are supported with up to 5 paid days off and up to 8 weeks of extra flexible time when they adopt a new pet to ensure they spend appropriate time with their new family member.”

“Attest also uses its internal ‘Dogtabase’ to celebrate and exchange essential information about each office dog.”

However, TaskRabbit, a service company located in London, and Itch, a petcare company based in Leeds, were close behind Attest.

The two companies came in second and third place, respectively, with a total score of 4.36 out of five.

Both companies, predictably, allow dogs in the workplace, provide at-work facilities for animals, and provide time off for pets, with Itch additionally offering a pet stipend.

However, TaskRabbit does provide pet parent employees with complete pet insurance coverage as well as three additional days of paid vacation when they acquire a new furry family member.

When employees at Itch adopt a new pet, they receive paid time off and a £50 pet gift, as well as other perks like pet charity volunteer days off and birthday gifts for their pets.

Itch employees are also entitled to paid time off in the event of a pet’s death.

