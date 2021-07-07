The UK’s lowest mortgages ever are now available, but there’s a catch.

The United Kingdom has welcomed its lowest mortgage rate in history, but there is a catch.

HSBC has unveiled a 0.94 percent budget mortgage rate, which they claim is not just the cheapest in the UK, but also the globe.

Homeowners will need a substantial down payment to qualify for the two-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Despite the fact that the rate is locked at its lowest level, fees and deposits will mount up in other areas.

The new rate comes with a £999 fee and a 40% deposit, making it nearly impossible for first-time buyers to qualify.

However, the HSBC 0.94 percent mortgage is close to becoming the cheapest in the country.

On over 40 mortgages, the bank has decreased interest rates by up to 0.30 percent across all Fixed Rate mortgage durations and all LTVs.

The 95 percent LTV (Mortgage Guarantee Scheme) at a two-year fixed rate has been reduced by 0.20 percent, making the £999 charge mortgage 3.39 percent and Feesaver 3.59 percent.

When it comes to remortgaging, most mortgage rates are for five years rather than two, so homeowners will have to hope interest rates remain low.

“We have made significant rate cuts across our fixed term mortgages, continuing our support for all buyer types, whether they are first time buyers looking to take their first step on the property ladder alongside those also looking to move up the ladder with their next home, or those whose fixed rate deals are coming to an end and looting,” said Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Heads of Buying a Home.

“This adjustment includes our lowest-ever mortgage rate of 0.94 percent, as well as other rates that are hitting new lows, making it far more affordable for first-time buyers and those wishing to refinance, regardless of the size of their deposit or the equity they own.”

House prices have dropped since the conclusion of the stamp duty holiday deadline.

House prices fell 0.5 percent last month, according to Halifax, as the stamp duty holiday began to taper out.

It comes after a spike in property values during the lockdown, when the government removed the requirement to pay stamp duty on some properties in order to obtain them. The summary comes to a close.