The UK’s largest autism study will be led by Cambridge experts.

On Tuesday, Cambridge researchers will launch the UK’s largest-ever autism study, with the goal of improving autistic people’s support and understanding.

Organizers believe the Spectrum 10K initiative will bring together 10,000 autistic people from around the UK to better study how biological and environmental variables affect them.

The Autism Research Centre (ARC) in Cambridge will lead the initiative, which will be carried out in collaboration with the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

The study, according to the researchers, will look into the many demands of persons with autism, many of whom have comorbid diseases such as epilepsy, anxiety, and depression.

With 700,000 autistic people in the UK, the study’s organizers say they want to learn more about what causes the autism spectrum’s wide range of symptoms, so they can figure out what kind of care is best for each person.

“It is critical to gain a deeper understanding of autistic people’s well-being. In a statement, Professor Simon Baron-Cohen, the director of the ARC who is directing the study, said, “Spectrum 10K intends to answer questions such as why some autistic persons have seizures or poor mental health outcomes while others do not.”

The project will include people of all ages, genders, races, and intellectual abilities, with potential volunteers being asked to complete an online questionnaire and send a DNA saliva sample by mail.

Autistic participants might also invite autistic or non-autistic biological relatives to participate. Information from the questionnaire and DNA saliva sample, as well as data from health records, will be used to improve knowledge and understanding of autism wellbeing.

“We are happy to support Spectrum 10K,” said Dr. James Cusack, CEO of the autism research organization Autistica and an autistic person. This project allows autistic people to participate in and drive autism research, paving the way for a future in which support is tailored to each person’s specific needs.”

The Spectrum 10K team considers autism as an example of neurodiversity and opposes eugenics, the hunt for an autism cure, and the prevention or eradication of the disorder.

