The UK’s international travel policy has been described as perplexing, risky, and disorganized.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary, has warned that the UK’s traffic light rating system for international travel is unclear to the point of being dangerous.

The quarantine and coronavirus testing criteria for people returning to the UK are determined by a risk-based system with red, amber, and green ratings for places across the world.

The switch from green to amber status for Portugal caught many visitors off guard this week, and Ms Nandy believes the amber list should be removed.

“I think we have a real, serious problem with the travel system that the Government has put in place,” she stated on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

It has the potential to undo all of our accomplishments.

“Right now, there are countries on the amber list that the government is recommending people not to visit but permitting them to visit with very light quarantine standards when they return.

“We believe the amber list should be phased out. We believe it is futile. We believe it is perplexing, and that perplexity is currently harmful.

“I believe that we should have rigorous quarantine procedures in place for people coming back into the country,” Ms Nandy replied when asked if those who travel on holiday to France should be quarantined in the UK when they return. That is entirely correct.

“I also believe that we need to be much clearer with people that traveling overseas is currently the wrong thing to do, especially when countries like Thailand and Vietnam are on the amber list, where new variants are emerging and being imported into the UK, and the Government should be absolutely clear about that.”

Tim Spector, a genetic epidemiology professor at King’s College London, said he doesn’t understand why Portugal was removed from the green list.

“If you fly from London to Manchester right now, it’s a considerably larger risk than going to Portugal, Spain, Italy, or France,” he told Times Radio.

