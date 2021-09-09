The UK’s economic development is expected to be slowed by a supply chain crisis.

According to a prominent business organization, the UK is set to suffer a dramatic slowdown in economic development as the rising supply chain issue and workforce shortages threaten to undermine the country’s recovery.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) cautioned that there was a “serious danger” that the government’s health and social care charge would hinder the recovery from the pandemic.

It comes after the government proposed a 1.25 percent increase in the national insurance levy on Tuesday in order to earn £12 billion to assist support the NHS backlog and the social care system.

A prolonged period of acute supply and staff shortages might stymie the recovery by compelling businesses to reduce their operating capacity on a more permanent basis, diminishing their ability to fill orders and meet customer demand.

The BCC lowered its third-quarter growth prediction to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent before, citing supply chain disruptions and employment challenges as factors offsetting the benefit from the full easing of coronavirus restrictions in July.

It went on to say that growth, which was 4.8 percent in the second quarter, is expected to slow even further between October and December, to 1.6 percent.

On Friday, official numbers are expected to indicate a further drop in growth in July, with most economists predicting a 0.5 percent increase, down from 1% in June.

In recent weeks, supply and lorry driver issues have left grocery shelves more barren, affecting industries ranging from hospitality to construction.

According to the BCC, the UK is still on track to have its greatest growth since official records began in 1949 in 2021, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to grow by 7.1 percent, followed by 5.6 percent in 2022.

However, the shortage of lorry drivers, global supply concerns, and larger recruitment issues are expected to stymie the recovery, with the economy only returning to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022.

The BCC’s newest projection, according to Suren Thiru, head of economics, “points to a loss of momentum in the coming months as labor shortages, supply chain disruption, and rising cost constraints limit output from numerous industries.”

“A prolonged period of acute supply and staff shortages might derail the recovery by driving businesses into a more,” he said.

“The summary comes to an end.”